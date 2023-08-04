AMES – Jaylin Noel showed flashes last year as a Sophomore WR catching 60 passes. Now as a Junior and a leader of the receiving corps Nowl is ready to take that next step.
Mark Freund has more on the play making wideout.
by: John Sears
Posted:
Updated:
AMES – Jaylin Noel showed flashes last year as a Sophomore WR catching 60 passes. Now as a Junior and a leader of the receiving corps Nowl is ready to take that next step.
Mark Freund has more on the play making wideout.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now