DES MOINES, Iowa -- With just 14 seconds left in Monday's game against Evansville, the Drake Bulldogs' bench erupted as if a last-second shot had been scored. Instead, they held a comfortable 13-point lead. Three shots from the foul line on Monday may have never been so meaningful. "Last game at the Knapp Center, putting a bow to my career at Drake, the ups and downs," said Connor Gholson, a redshirt junior on the Drake University men's basketball.

Gholson, a native of Newton, graduated from Newton High School as the school's career leader in points scored. As a Drake Bulldog, his accomplishments won't be measured by stats but perseverance. "It is pretty inspirational for anybody to see somebody go through that injury and still be able to find a way to get themselves back on the practice floor," said head coach Darian DeVries.