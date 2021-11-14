No. 9 Iowa women beat Northern Iowa 82-61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading No. 9 Iowa over Northern Iowa 82-61 on Sunday.

Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. She is averaging 23.3 points this season.

Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, was 6 of 12. She also had five rebounds and four assists.

Iowa (3-0) had a 21-2 run in the first quarter, holding Northern Iowa (1-1) scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes. The Hawkeyes were ahead 24-9 at the end of the quarter and led by double digits the rest of the game.

McKenna Warnock had 15 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes held the Panthers to just 32.2% shooting, including 27.6% on 3-pointers.

Iowa reached the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament last season despite having one of the worst defenses in the nation — the Hawkeyes were 315th in field-goal percentage defense and 336th in scoring defense. But Iowa has held its first three opponents this season to an average of 55 points and 31.6% shooting.

Kam Finley led Northern Iowa with 17 points, adding six rebounds. Maya McDermott scored 14.

STATE RIVALS

Iowa has a 24-3 record against Northern Iowa, winning 14 of the last 15 games. The Hawkeyes have won their last six in-state games against the Panthers, Drake and Iowa State.

CLOSING IN ON 800

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder picked up her 798th win. She ranks 14th nationally in career wins.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes got through their first road test of the season. The last time Iowa played here, in the 2019-20 season, Northern Iowa won 88-66. It was the second-worst loss of the season for the Hawkeyes, who went on to go 23-7 and finish third in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Southern on Wednesday

Northern Iowa: At North Dakota State on Wednesday.