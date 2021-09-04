No. 7 Iowa State survives upset scare against Northern Iowa

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) sends a pass downfield during the first half against Northern Iowa in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa — No. 7 Iowa State held on to beat Northern Iowa 16-10 to avoid a major upset to start the season.

Iowa State shut out Northern Iowa in the second half to pull out the win on Saturday. The Cyclones trailed 7-3 after the first quarter but led 13-10 at halftime.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 198 yards and had 58 rushing yards. Breece Hall ran for 69 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Hutchinson had 7 receptions for 87 yards.

Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain, a former Des Moines Lincoln standout, threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and had two passes intercepted. UNI’s Quan Hampton caught 7 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa State is 1-0 to start the season ahead of next Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game against No. 18 Iowa. The Hawkeyes started the season with a 34-6 win over No. 17 Indiana.

