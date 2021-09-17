No. 6 Ankeny upsets No. 1 Southeast Polk 21-7

ANKENY, Iowa — No. 6 Ankeny has upset top-ranked Southeast Polk 21-7.

Ankeny running back Colin Kadolph scored two touchdowns, including a 55-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter.

Ankeny quarterback JJ Kohl snuck in the Hawks’ first touchdown in the 1st quarter.

Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey connected with Cole Filloon for Rams’ only touchdown right before halftime. Southeast Polk was playing without five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa.

Southeast Polk falls to 3-1 overall. Ankeny improves to 3-1.

Scoring highlights