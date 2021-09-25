No. 5 Iowa beats Colorado State 24-14

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with his team on the sideline during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw two touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa defeated Colorado State 24-14 on Saturday.

Colorado State led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes shut out the Rams in the second half.

Petras completed 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson rushed for 57 yards on 18 carries. Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson had two catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Sam LaPorta also caught a touchdown for Iowa.

Iowa improves to 4-0 overall. Iowa plays next at Maryland on Oct. 1.

This story will be updated.