No. 22 Iowa beats Northwestern 17-12

EVANSTON, Ill. — Tyler Goodson rushed for 141 yards with a touchdown and No. 22 Iowa defeated Northwestern 17-12 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes never trailed in the much needed victory after losing their previous two Big Ten games.

Alex Padilla replaced Spencer Petras at quarterback in the 1st quarter. The sophomore completed 18 of 28 passes for 172 yards.

Iowa running back Gavin Williams rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries and Arland Bruce IV added a rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson caught five passes for 68 yards.

Iowa improves to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes play Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Northwestern falls to 3-6 and 1-5 this season.

