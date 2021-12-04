No. 2 Michigan beats No. 13 Iowa 42-3 in Big Ten championship

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, center, and defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No. 2 Michigan dominated No. 13 Iowa 42-3 to win the Big Ten championship Saturday night.

Michigan led 14-3 at halftime and shut out the Hawkeyes in the second half.

Caleb Shudak kicked a 22-yard field near the end of the 1st quarter for Iowa’s only score of the game.

Alex Padilla replaced Spencer Petras at quarterback about halfway through the 3rd quarter. Padilla completed 10 of 15 passes for 38 yards, also throwing an interception. Petras completed 9 of 22 passes for 137 yards.

Iowa running back Gavin Williams ran for 56 yards on 12 carries. Tyler Goodson rushed for 50 yards on 18 carries. Sam LaPorta caught 6 passes for 62 yards.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara completed 16 of 26 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. Running back Hassan Haskins rushed for two touchdowns and 56 yards. Blake Corum ran for a 67-yard touchdown to open the scoring for Michigan in the 1st quarter.

Iowa falls to 10-3 overall. Michigan improves to 12-1.