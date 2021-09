Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) celebrates after returning an interception 30-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 18 Iowa rolled past No. 17 Indiana 34-6 to start the season with a strong win at home on Saturday.

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Hawkeyes never trailed in the game.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson rushed for 99 yards, including a 56 yard touchdown to open the scoring. Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards. Sam LaPorta caught five passes for 83 yards.

This story will be updated.