No. 15 Iowa to Face Missouri in Music City Bowl

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrates with teammate Dane Belton (4) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — No. 15 Iowa is headed to the Music City Bowl in Nashville to play Missouri on Dec. 30.

The Music City Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. on ESPN. Iowa is 6-2 overall and Missouri is 5-5.

The Music City Bowl will limit fan capacity in Nissan Stadium to 21%, which is about 14,000+ fans. No tailgating will be allowed.

Iowa last played Missouri in the 2010 Insight Bowl, where the Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers 27-24.

This will be Iowa’s eighth straight bowl appearance. Iowa has won its last three bowl games, including last year’s 49-24 victory against USC in the Holiday Bowl.