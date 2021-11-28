No. 13 Iowa State women beat UMass to win Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. — Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski both scored 23 points to lead No. 13 Iowa State to a 76-71 victory over UMass in the Gulf Coast Showcase Championship.

Ashley Joens moved to fifth all-time in career scoring at Iowa State (1,822) passing Jayme Olson (1,799).

Aubrey Joens, younger sister of Ashley Joens, scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. Morgan Kane added 11 points and 9 rebounds for Iowa State.

Iowa State remains undefeated at 7-0. The Cyclones will play at Louisiana State on Thursday, Dec. 2 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game will air on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.