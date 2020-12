GLENDALE, Arizona — No. 10 Iowa State will play No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.

It is Iowa State’s first New Year’s Six bowl selection in program history. The Fiesta Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Oregon beat USC 31-24 in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Iowa State is coming off a 27-21 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.

Iowa State is 8-3 overall and Oregon is 4-2 this season.