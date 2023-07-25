CLIVE – The 8th annual Georges Niang basketball camp kicked off on Tuesday from the Horizon Events Center in Clive.

Hundreds of campers looking forward to 3 hours of learning from an NBA player.

Niang is also entering his 8th season in the NBA, and just signed a 3 year 26 million dollar deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He says he loves coming back to the state of Iowa and giving back to the fans that showed him so much love when he played at Iowa State.

“SURREAL IS THE RIGHT WORD, I JUST TURNED 30 THIS YEAR. IT FELT LIKE YESTERDAy I WAS WALKING ON ISU CAMPUS NOT KNOWING WHAT THE FUTURE HELD FOR ME. TESTAMENT TO WORK, YOU SHOW UP EVERY DAY AND PUT IN THE WORK ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. I’M NOT MORE SKILLED THAN OTHER PEOPLE I JUST KEPT SHOWING UP. I WANT TO PREACH THAT TO THESE KIDS, YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE THE MOST SKILLED OR MORE TALENTED, JUST SHOW UP EVERYDAY AND YOU’LL GET WHAT YOU WANT.”