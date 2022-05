Courtesy: NFL Flag

Des Moines, Iowa — An NFL youth flag football league is coming to Des Moines. It’s for girls and boys K-8. Registration for summer games ends May 28th. It’s just a one day a week—Saturday—time commitment. $159 for the season.

Players will receive officially licensed NFL uniform, which the kids keep. All 32 teams represented.



Buddy and coach requests accepted.

The 7-game season begins June 18th and ends August 8th with a Super Bowl. Boys and girls will be on separate teams, unless requested.