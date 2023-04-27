The NFL draft from Kansas City had quite a first round for Iowa and Iowa State. Two Hawkeyes and one Cyclone taken in the first 18 picks. Here’s a breakdown from AP:

13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets) — Lukas Van Ness, DE, 6-5, 270, Iowa

Scouting report: Powerful player who has been used both inside and outside on the defensive line, but still relatively raw and inconsistently productive player.

Fact: Nicknamed “Hercules,” Van Ness was focused on hockey before high school and didn’t take off as a football prospect until junior year.

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay) — Will McDonald IV, DE, 6-4, 238, Iowa State.

Scouting report: Long and lanky edge rusher with good burst off the line and agility. Lean build leads him to have some issues holding ground against the run.

Fact: Tied the Big 12 record for career sacks with 34.

Notable: McDonald is just the second player from Iowa State drafted in the first round and first since RB George Amundson went No. 14 to the Houston Oilers in 1973.

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 31-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

18) Detroit Lions — Jack Campbell, LB, 6-4, 249, Iowa.

Scouting report: Big and active run stuffer who will have to show more in coverage or as a pass rusher to become a three-down player in the NFL. There is potential for that.

Fact: Butkus Award winner as top linebacker in the nation in 2022.

Notable: Campbell and Van Ness give Iowa six first-round picks in the last five drafts.

FILE – Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (7-5) and Kentucky (7-5) will face off on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the Music City Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)