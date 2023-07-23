NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden completed the weekend sweep he wanted at a track where he’s had plenty of success, winning Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway, the Hy-Vee One Step 250. Newgarden held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, winning by less than a second over Team Penske teammate Will Power. It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the 0.875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in another victory, Hy-Vee Homefront 250. Newgarden needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh, but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control.

Josef Newgarden crosses the finish line as he wins an IndyCar Series auto race, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, gives the command for drivers to start their engines before an IndyCar Series auto race, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)