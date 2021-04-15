 

New Shoes, Refreshed Racing For Ankeny’s Mayberry

ANKENY — Mytika Mayberry is the real deal on the track. A state championship-caliber sprinter.

But when her old shoes started causing her problems, a well-known Iowa track figure, and his foundation, stepped in to help.

Mark Freund has the story.

