The Iowa State women’s basketball team started last season in the top ten. This year, the Cyclones are without all-time leading scorer Ashley Joens, and several other players who entered the transfer portal.



That leaves head coach Bill Fennelly with an exciting challenge of finding out who’s ready to step up and help All Big 12 star Emily Ryan. Iowa State has three top 60 recruits, and talented transfers.

