Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg Tests Positive for COVID-19; Iowa Game Postponed

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg shakes his head as he walks back to the sideline after Indiana scored a 3-point shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska men’s basketball program will pause for at least seven more days after coach Fred Hoiberg and 11 other staffers or players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cornhuskers’ home game against Minnesota on Wednesday and game at Iowa next Sunday have been postponed. The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule.

Hoiberg said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and began self-isolating.

“I am experiencing symptoms, but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours,” Hoiberg said. “Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it.”