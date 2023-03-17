Purdue’s Matt Ramos pulled off an absolute stunner at the NCAA wrestling championships: he pinned Iowa’s Spencer Lee. It happened in the 125-pound semifinals.



The Hawkeye senior was attempting to become just the fifth wrestler to win four national titles. Lee is already a wrestling legend, and went into the tournament in Tulsa ranked number one, and an overwhelming favorite.



For those old enough, or familiar with wrestling history, Lee’s shocking loss recalls Larry Owings upset of Iowa State’s Dan Gable in 1970. Gable entered the 142-pound final with a 181-match winning streak in high school and college. Owings, just a sophomore from Washington, edged the legendary Gable, 13-11. It’s considered the greatest upset in NCAA wrestling history.



