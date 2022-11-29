Kris Murray scored a career high 31 points as Iowa cruised by Georgia Tech, 81-65. Murray also had 20 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. Player of the game was not a tough vote.
Here are some other factoids courtesy of Iowa Sports Information:
- Iowa has now won eight of its last 10 ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, including five straight at home.
- Kris Murray recorded his fourth double-double in five games, reaching double-digit rebounds and points in the first 13:15 of the game. Murray finished the contest with 31 points and career bests in rebounds (20) and assists (4). Murray has netted 20+ points four of the last six contests.
- The last Hawkeye to total 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game was Luka Garza at Minnesota on Dec. 25, 2020 (32 points; 17 rebounds).
- The last time a Hawkeye pulled down 20 or more rebounds in a game was Kris’ brother Keegan versus N.C. Central on Nov. 16, 2021. Tonight’s 20-rebounding performance marks the 25th time in program history that the feat was accomplished.
- Murray’s 31 points and 20 rebounds are both the most by a Hawkeye in an ACC Challenge game. The 20 rebounds tie Justin Champagnie (Pitt in 2020) for the most by any player in a Challenge game and are the most by any Big Ten player.
- Connor McCaffery posted his first career double-double (10 points; 10 rebounds). The 10 rebounds are a season best for the Hawkeye senior.
- Tonight’s victory was Fran McCaffery’s No. 499 as a head coach.
- Iowa has won 81 of its last 86 nonconference home games, dating back to 2012.
- Iowa improved to 2-1 all-time against the Yellow Jackets.
- Tonight was the second of three games against ACC opponents over a span of 12 days (Clemson, Georgia Tech, Duke).
The Hawkeyes return to the hardwood on Tuesday, Dec. 6, versus Duke in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 8:30 p.m. (CT) at Madison Square Garden.
Photos: AP