Kris Murray scored a career high 31 points as Iowa cruised by Georgia Tech, 81-65. Murray also had 20 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. Player of the game was not a tough vote.

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives up court ahead of Georgia Tech forward Jalon Moore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Here are some other factoids courtesy of Iowa Sports Information:

Iowa has now won eight of its last 10 ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, including five straight at home.

Kris Murray recorded his fourth double-double in five games, reaching double-digit rebounds and points in the first 13:15 of the game. Murray finished the contest with 31 points and career bests in rebounds (20) and assists (4). Murray has netted 20+ points four of the last six contests.

The last Hawkeye to total 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game was Luka Garza at Minnesota on Dec. 25, 2020 (32 points; 17 rebounds).

The last time a Hawkeye pulled down 20 or more rebounds in a game was Kris’ brother Keegan versus N.C. Central on Nov. 16, 2021. Tonight’s 20-rebounding performance marks the 25th time in program history that the feat was accomplished.

Murray’s 31 points and 20 rebounds are both the most by a Hawkeye in an ACC Challenge game. The 20 rebounds tie Justin Champagnie (Pitt in 2020) for the most by any player in a Challenge game and are the most by any Big Ten player.

Connor McCaffery posted his first career double-double (10 points; 10 rebounds). The 10 rebounds are a season best for the Hawkeye senior.

Tonight’s victory was Fran McCaffery’s No. 499 as a head coach.

Iowa has won 81 of its last 86 nonconference home games, dating back to 2012.

Iowa improved to 2-1 all-time against the Yellow Jackets.

Tonight was the second of three games against ACC opponents over a span of 12 days (Clemson, Georgia Tech, Duke).

The Hawkeyes return to the hardwood on Tuesday, Dec. 6, versus Duke in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 8:30 p.m. (CT) at Madison Square Garden.

Photos: AP