FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Breece Hall ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns, JaQuan Bailey had 3 1/2 sacks to become Iowa State’s career leader and the Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a 37-34 win at TCU on Saturday. Bailey recovered a fumble on his sack just before halftime for the Cyclones (1-1) that set up Brock Purdy’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Darren Wilson. Max Duggan threw three…