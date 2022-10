Mr. Soundoff Says – The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are spiraling and facing adversity.

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz met the media this week and told reporters ‘whats the upside’ to giving backup QB Alex Padilla a shot. That didn’t go over well.

Iowa State has lost 4 games in a row, and continues to seemingly be on the wrong end of ‘targeting’ calls. What is targeting? John Sears isn’t sure anyone actually knows.