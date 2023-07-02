Mr. Soundoff Says – Team USA finished in 4th place in the U19 World Cup in Hungary on Sunday, losing to Turkey in the 3rd place game 84-70.
John Sears says a loss like that should not happen, and it’s because team basketball is eroding in the U-S.
by: John Sears
