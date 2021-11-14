Mr. Soundoff Says: Stop being mad, the Hawkeyes are 8-2

Mr. Soundoff Says- The Hawkeyes beat Minnesota for the 7th straight time and improved to 8-2. But if you listen to some fans talk, you’d think Iowa was 2-8.
John Sears says fans need to start being realistic, Iowa isn’t perfect but they’re winning.
