Mr. Soundoff Says – 2 weeks ago 2-time NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson got Hawkeye and Gopher fans all riled up by tweeting out cryptic posts about his future.

Steveson led everyone on to believe he was returning to college, either at Iowa or Minnesota.

He’s not coming back. Instead he announced he’s staying in the WWE. John Sears says the whole charade was lame.