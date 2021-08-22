Mr. Soundoff Says: No problem with vaccine requirements at sporting events

Mr. Soundoff Says – Proof of Covid-19 vaccination is becoming more common at some sporting venues across the country. John Sears has no problem with the requirement and says expect more and more teams, stadiums, and businesses to require vaccines.
