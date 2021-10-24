Mr. Soundoff Says: No more skepticism for NIL

Mr. Soundoff Says – In the summer the topic of name, image, likeness ruled sports talk. Many thought NIL would ruin sports.
John Sears says look where we are now, sports seem to be thriving and many positives coming out of NIL deals.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
Mr. Soundoff Says – In the summer the topic of name, image, likeness ruled sports talk. Many thought NIL would ruin sports.
John Sears says look where we are now, sports seem to be thriving and many positives coming out of NIL deals.