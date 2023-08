Mr. Soundoff Says- The NCAA released its suspensions this week for 11 Hawkeye student athletes, a few more Iowa football players will be suspended.

Defensive tackle Noah Shannon will miss the entire season barring a reduction in games per suspension. Kirk Ferentz says the NCAA need to re-think its policy on gambling, and the punishments.

John Sears agrees, is it really that bad if an athlete puts money on an NBA game? Who cares?