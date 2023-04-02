Mr. Soundoff Says: Despite the loss in the national championship game, the Iowa women made everyone proud and deserve loads of credit.
John Sears has more on the amazing team, and transcendent player Caitlin Clark.
by: John Sears
Posted:
Updated:
Mr. Soundoff Says: Despite the loss in the national championship game, the Iowa women made everyone proud and deserve loads of credit.
John Sears has more on the amazing team, and transcendent player Caitlin Clark.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now