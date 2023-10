Mr. Soundoff Says – The Iowa Hawkeyes beat Purdue on Saturday 20-14, but the offense still finds ways to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

Deacon Hill started his first game at QB and was just 6 of 21 passing for 110 yards. Zero wide receivers caught a pass.

John Sears says this offense makes it hard to believe Iowa is 5-1 and not 1-5.