Mr. Soundoff Says – MLB will not be coming back to the Field of Dreams in 2023 due to construction around the complex. 9 youth baseball-softball diamonds are scheduled to be built along with many tourist attractions, including a hotel.

Many are upset with all the commercialization of the land.

John Sears says, yes the movie site is great on its own, and the surrounding area will look different. But stop lamenting the change, it won’t be that bad.