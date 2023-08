MR SOUNDOFF SAYS – The Hawkeye-Cyclone gambling investigation continues in the state of Iowa, more charges and punishments seem to unravel every week.

The Cyclones look to have lost a lot more firepower than the Hawkeyes. Hunter Dekkers, Jirehl Brock, Isaiah Lee, Deshawn Hanika, Jake Remsburg are either gone for good or will miss games. That’s a tough pill to swallow for Cyclone fans before the season even starts.

John Sears has more on the disappointing saga that won’t end.