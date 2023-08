Mr. Soundoff Says – Earlier this week 7 athletes from Iowa and Iowa State were criminally charged with tampering with records, or concealing their identities to to conceal a crime, betting on sports.

34 other athletes are being investigated in to sports gambling and could be charged as well. NCAA punishments also loom for all.

John Sears can’t believe all these athletes would risk so much for so little gain when all of them knew they were breaking the rules.