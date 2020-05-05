Mr Basketball Goes to Prom

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Iowa’s Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium Expires Tonight: What You Should Know
Video
Top Stories
‘Bummed out’: SpaceX launch scrubbed because of bad weather
Top Stories
US Death Toll from COVID-19 Surpasses 100,000 Lives Lost
Police Report: Break-ins at Ames Parks
Surprise Drive-By Parade For Soldier Before Send-Off Ceremony
Video
Bar Owners Have Mixed Emotions over How and When to Reopen
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Iowa’s Record Mail-in Ballot Numbers Facing Some Republican Criticism
Video
Top Stories
States Volunteer to Host RNC as Trump Considers Moving it From North Carolina
Video
Top Stories
Iowa 4th Congressional District Republican Debate
Video
Insiders 5/24/20: Get to Know the Republican Candidates for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District
Video
Trump Endorses Two Iowa Congressional Candidates Ahead of Primary Election
Video
Iowa Democratic Senate Debate
Video
Sports
Iowa’s Greatest Gut Punch Moments
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Des Moines Schools Say ‘Play Ball’ for High School Teams
Video
Top Stories
Iowa St AD Sees Football Games with 30,000 Fans
Top Stories
SoundOff 1200!
Video
NBA Says it is Talking With Disney About Resuming Season
Newton Seniors Hit Speedway For Victory Lap
Video
Unified Sports Duo
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
13 Days of Caring
We Are Open
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 10:00
Mr Basketball Goes to Prom
Sports
by:
Keith Murphy
Posted:
May 4, 2020 / 11:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 4, 2020 / 11:04 PM CDT
Iowa’s Mr. Basketball, Bowen Born, goes to Home Prom 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Weather
21 More COVID-19 Deaths, 595 New Cases Reported in Iowa
Video
Bar Owners Have Mixed Emotions over How and When to Reopen
Video
Casinos Say They Won’t Gamble With Your Safety When They Re-Open
Video
Police Report: Break-ins at Ames Parks
Bottle Bill Now in Question as COVID-19 Halts Many Redemption Centers
Video
Fauci Warns COVID-19 Will Not be Eradicated, ‘new normal’ to Stick Around
Video
Latest News
Iowa’s Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium Expires Tonight: What You Should Know
Video
‘Bummed out’: SpaceX launch scrubbed because of bad weather
US Death Toll from COVID-19 Surpasses 100,000 Lives Lost
Police Report: Break-ins at Ames Parks
Surprise Drive-By Parade For Soldier Before Send-Off Ceremony
Video
Bar Owners Have Mixed Emotions over How and When to Reopen
Video
More News