Video from several exciting races, and a second update from track guru Mike Mahon:

For live results https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/16710

Team Scoring

(Through 5 Events-Done for Thursday)

Class 1A Boys Leaders

1. Lisbon 21

2. New London 20

3. Earlham 18

4. Ogden 15

5. Bellevue 13

Class 2A Boys Leaders

1. Des Moines Christian 18

2. Grundy Center 16

3. Clarinda 13

4. Jesup 12

5. Hinton, Spirit Lake & Tipton 10

Class 3A Boys Leaders

1. Newton 20

2. Dallas Center-Grimes 18

3. Epworth Western Dubuque & Washington 13

5. Pella 12.5

6. Charles City & Dubuque Wahlert 10

Class 4A Boys Leaders

1. Iowa City High 25.5

2. Dowling Catholic 19

3. North Scott 15

4. Ankeny 14.5

5. Sioux City North 13

6. Indianola & Linn-Mar 11

Class 1A Girls Leaders

1. Bishop Garrigan 20

2. Nashua-Plainfield 16

3. Calamus-Wheatland, Lisbon, Grand View Christian & S. WInn-Calmar 10

Class 2A Girls Leaders

1. Mid-Prairie-Wellman 25

2. Clear Lake 19

3. Van Meter & Denver 14

5. Osage 10

6. West Lyon, Inwood & Kuemper Catholic 9

8. Clarinda, KPWC, Tipton, Underwood & West Liberty 8

Class 3A Girls Leaders

1. Solon 26

2. Carlisle 16

3. ADM, Adel 14

4. Ballard 13

5. Mt. Vernon, Mt. Pleasant & Epworth Western Dubuque 10

Class 4A Girls

1. West Des Moines Valley 22

2. Waukee 20

3. Des Moines Roosevelt & Dubuque Hempstead 15

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

6. Pleasant Valley 13

7. Dowling Catholic 11

BOYS

RECORDS— 1

Class 4A discus – Walker Whalen, Indianola, 204-9. .Also overall meet record. Old 4A record 192-6, Nick Brayton, Iowa City West, 2007. Old overall record 197-5, Tom Yezek, Northwood-Kensett, 2016.

REPEATING

—Kole Becker of Lisbon won the Class 1A long jump for the second straight year.

—Earlham won the Class 1A 4×800 for the third straight year.

—Ian Collins of Charles City won the Class 3A high jump for the second straight year.

—Carson Lienau of Jesup won the Class 2A shot put for the second straight year.

—Elijah Morris of Washington won the Class 3A 400 for the second straight year.

TOP 25 ALL-TIME

—Sioux City North, No. 4 in the 4×800 relay, 7:44.64.

—Walker Whalen of Indianola No. 4 in discus, 204-9

—Spirit Lake, No. 21 in the shuttle hurdle relay at 59.65.

—Pella, No. 12 in the shuttle hurdle relay at 59.38.

—Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake, No. 14 in the 400 at 47.83.

NOTES

This Collins Kid Can Jump

Charles City’s Ian Collins is off to a good start in his bid for a second high jump-long jump double. Collins cleared 6-9 to win the Class 3A high jump for the second year in a row. He’ll go after his second long jump title on Friday afternoon. Only one other athlete has accomplished the high jump-long jump double twice. Miles Rupiper of Kuemper Catholic did it in 2017 and 2018. North Polk’s Jack Noble, the Drake Relays champion, cleared 6-8 to finish second.

Des Moines Christian’s 1-2 Punch

Carson Houg and Aaron Fynaardt of Des Moines Christian combined for a 1-2 finish in the Class 2A 3200. They ran out front the entire race and Houg held off his teammate to win it in 9:36.90, just the second athlete from his school to win a state title in boys track. Fynaardt finished in 9:41.46. Des Moines Christian’s only other state champion was Jake Nelson, who won the Class 1A 400 in 2000 and 2001.

Distance Domination

Aidan Ramsey of Dallas Center-Grimes sure is getting comfortable on Drake Stadium’s Blue Oval. Ramsey won the 1600 and 3200 at the Drake Relays last month and he’s now the Class 3A state champion in the 3200. Facing a slight challenge early in the race, Ramsey pulled away and won easily in 9:22.64, with Newton’s Jackson Mace-Maynard second in 9:30.71. Ramsey, a senior, also was the state cross country champion last fall. He’ll run collegiately at Drake.

Beau’s Big Moment

Hinton’s Beau DeRocher emerged from some tight competition with the title in the Class 2A long jump. Trailing after four jumps, DeRocher went 22-4 ¾ to tie Clarinda’s Isaac Jones. DeRocher then was awarded the championship because of the better second-best jump. Carter Bultman of West Sioux was a close third at 22-4 ¼. DeRocher is the second athlete from his school to win the long jump. Hinton’s Matt Hall won back-to-back 1A titles in 1993 and ’94.

We’ve Seen This Before

Tipton is the Class 2A champion in the 4×800 relay and that’s certainly nothing new. The Tigers ran 8:08.83 to win their sixth state title in the event but first since 2002. Anchor runner Cody Bohlmann got the baton in the lead and made sure his team stayed there, covering the final 800 meters in 1:57.58. Grundy Center finished second in 8:14.39.

That Was Close

Jesup’s Carson Lienau repeated his title in the Class 2A shot put and he did it by the narrowest of margins. Lienau threw 58-9 ½ to beat South Hamilton’s Austin Busch by one inch. Busch was the Drake Relays champion last month and Lienau finished third. Lienau fouled on all three attempts in the finals after coming out of the preliminaries with that proved to be his winning throw. Busch got off a strong throw on his last attempt in the finals and it fell just an inch short of Lienau’s best.

Duke Of The Discus

After a second-place finish a year ago, Wahlert Catholic’s Duke Faley worked his way to the top in the Class 3A discus. Faley threw 165-9 on his second attempt of the day and no one seriously challenged that mark. Washington’s Brayden Hartman was second a 156-0. Brandon VanderSluis of LeMars, who beat Faley for last year’s title, did not make it out of the preliminary round.

Qai Is Quite A Runner

Spirit Lake’s Qai Husey showed some impressive speed in winning the Class 2A 400. Hussey circled the Blue Oval in 47.83, which is less than half a second short of the 2A meet record and puts him at No. 14 on the state’s all-time list, just behind former Davenport West standout Kenny Shedd. Runner-up Levi Schelhaas of Pella Christian was more than a second behind, running 48.94.

Stars Are Shining

Sioux City North’s 4×800 relay outdid itself in winning the Class 4A championship. The Stars came in at No. 12 on the state’s all-time list and moved up to No. 4 with its time of 7:44.64. That’s also the fourth-fastest high school time in the country this year. Gabe Nash anchored in 1:55.22 to produce the first 4×800 title for a Sioux City school since East won the event in 1972.

A Whale(n) Of A Throw

Indianola’s Walker Whalen put his name in the record book with an outstanding series of throws in the Class 4A discus. Whalen threw 204-9 on the last of his six attempts to break the 4A record and the overall meet record. He first broke those records on his fourth throw, then did it again on No. 5 and No. 6. That 203-9 keeps him No. 4 on the state’s all-time list and ranks fourth in the country this year among high school athletes. He came in with a best of 202-10. Second-place finisher Corey Phelps of Ames throw 195-10, which ranks No. 7 on the all-time list.

He’s A Saint

Riley Witt of Saint Ansgar looked strong and smooth through in winning the Class 1A 3200, the Saints their first state championship in the event in more than five decades. Witt, who finished fourth a year ago, turned his final lap in 66.8 seconds to finish in 9:38.96. The last Saint Ansgar runner to win at that distance was Lowell Tesh in 1970, when it was a two-mile race. Earlham’s Dominic Braet was second in 9:43.49.

Ford Drives Ahead

Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn kicked into high gear at just the right moment and came away with a state championship. Washburn passed Dowling Catholic’s Will Ryan with 300 meters to go and won the Class 4A 3200 in 9:05.35, giving him a state title after a runner-up finish at the Drake Relays last month. The Little Hawks junior closed in a swift 56.8 seconds to win easily. Jacob Mumey of Pleasant Valley finished second in 9:13.85 and Ryan got third in 9:15.48.

Kole Collects Another Title

Lisbon’s Kole Becker is a state champion again, winning his second straight title in the Class 1A long jump. Becker went 23-2 ¼ to claim his fifth state championship overall. And he was consistent throughout the competition, going at least 23 feet on all four of the jumps he took. Becker also won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles last year and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay. He’ll defend those hurdles titles later this weekend, but his bid to repeat as a four-time champion ended when he finished third in the 400 Thursday afternoon.

Turning The Tables

North Scott high jumper Sam Skarich turned the tables on a rival to win the Class 4A championship. Skarich cleared 6-8 to edge Jacob Kieler of Cedar Falls for the title. Kieler also cleared 6-8, with the championship going to Skarich on fewer misses. Skarich had settled for third while Kieler got second at the Drake Relays last month. Jack Noble of Class 3A North Polk won that event in a jump-off.

It’s In The Cards

With the state cross country champion and runner-up on the final two legs, Earlham raced to its third consecutive title in the Class 1A 4×800 relay. Cross country champ Jayden Dickson took the Cardinals to the finish with a 1:59.22 carry, giving them a time of 8:04.95. Dickson got the baton from Dominic Braet, who finished second in the 3200 earlier today and also was second in cross country last fall. Braet covered his 800 leg in 2:02.38. Dickson, Braet and No. 2 runner Darrell Matchem all ran on last year’s championship team. New London was second in 8:11.57.

Tyrese Turns It On

Ankeny’s Tyrese Miller was a double-winner at the Drake Relays and he’s off to a good start in doing the same at state. Miller won the Class 4A 400 in 48.71 and had the fastest time in the qualifying for Saturday’s 100, running 10.85. He also reached the finals in the 200 with the third-fastest time out of the preliminaries. Miller won the 100 and 400 at Drake last month.

GIRLS

RECORDS—2

Class 1A shot put – Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, 45-1. Old record 42-1 ¼, NiCole Dobernecker, Charter Oak-Ute, 2011.

Class 3A 400 – Audrey Biermann, Western Dubuque, 54.56. Old record 54.73, Dianna Slight, Boone, 2016.

REPEATING

—Audi Crooks of Bishop Garrigan won the Class 1A shot put for the second straight year.

—Molly Joyce of Bishop Garrigan won the Class 1A long jump for the second straight year.

—Van Meter won the Class 2A 4×800 for the second straight year.

—Audrey Biermann of Western Dubuque won the Class 3A 400 for the second straight year.

TOP 25 ALL-TIME

—Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, tied for 24thin the shot put at 45-1.

—Gabby Cortez, Cedar Rapids, ninth in the 400 at 55.27.

—Jadan Brumbaugh, Mount Pleasant, No. 15 in the discus at 151-10.

—Audrey Biermann, Western Dubuque, No. 5 in the 400 at 54.56.

—Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle, No. 13 in the 400 at 55.50.

NOTES

The Hostetler Distance Dynasty

Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler continued a lengthy family tradition with her victory in the Class 2A 3000. Hostetler ran away from the field to finish in 10:27.77 for her second straight victory in the event and the fifth straight for the Hostetler sisters. Marie Hostetler won in 2018 and 2019 and Anna was the champion in 2017. In all, the sisters now have won 16 state championships. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley finished second in today’s race in 10:50.81. Danielle also is the defending champion in the 1500, an event the sisters have won five straight times. They’ve also combined to win six consecutive cross country titles.

Noe Knows The 3000

Make it a triple for Ballard’s Paityn Noe. Noe won the Class 3A cross country championship last fall, took the 3000 at the Drake Relays last month and now is a state champion. Noe pulled away early and was never challenged in coasting to a victory in the 3A race in 10:22.05. It’s the second straight year a Ballard runner has won the 3000, the Bombers’ Shewaye Johnson claiming the title last year. Emily Haverdink of MOC-Floyd Valley finished second in today’s race in 10:54.23.

Denver Thrower Delivers

Denver now has a state champion in a field event. The Cyclones’ Sydney Eggena led the competition from the start and capped things off with the best mark of her series on her final throw, reaching 44-1/2. She’s the fourth state champion in track from her school but the first in a field event. Jana Ter Wee of West Lyon was second at 41-11 ½.

Brumbaugh Brings It In Discus Win

Jadan Brumbaugh is a two-time Drake Relays champion in the shot put and the defending Class 3A state champion in the shot. Now, she has a state title in the discus. Brumbaugh outdistanced her competition by a wide margin, throwing 151-10 for the No. 15 mark on the state’s all-time list. Katleyn Lappe of Bondurant-Farrar was second at 137-10. Brumbaugh will defend her shot put title Friday afternoon.

Bulldogs With A Bite

Van Meter repeated as the Class 2A champion in the 4×800 relay and it wasn’t even close. With three runners back from the 2021 title-winning quartet, the Bulldogs ran away from their pursuers to win in 9:33.48. Clare Kelly anchored in a swift 2:15.97 to keep the chase group far behind. Kelly also anchored for Van Meter last year. The other returnees were lead-off runner Mary Kelly and No. 3 runner Maya Herman. Tipton was second in 9:58.74.

Solon Sails Again In 4×800

Solon was so strong in the Class 3A 4×800 relay that not even Ainsley Erzen could keep the Spartans from winning. Anchor runner Kaia Holtkamp was given a 15-second lead by her teammates and that gave her the cushion she needed to hold off the fast-charging Erzen, who took Carlisle from sixth to second with a 2:09.26 carry. Erzen is the defending champion in the 800 and the state’s all-time leader in the event. Solon finished in 9:34.41. Carlisle ran 9:41.60.

Quite A Jump For A Freshman

It’s been a while since Class 2A has seen a long jump like Reese Brownlee’s. Brownlee, a freshman at Clear Lake, went 18-7 to win the state championship – the best mark since Kuemper Catholic’s Dani Stipe set the 2A meet record of 18-11 ½ in 2006. West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt, the state champion in 2019 and third-place finisher last year, took second at 18-1/2.

Mitzi Makes History

For all its success in distance races, Mid-Prairie never had a state champion in the 400 – until now. Mitzi Evans, third a year ago, outran a strong field to win the Class 2A 400 in 56.36, her best time ever. Erika Kuntz of WP/WC finished second in 57.36 and Clear Lake freshman Reese Brownlee, who won the long jump earlier in the day, took third in 58.29.

Awesome Run For Audrey

Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann won all three sprints in Class 3A a year ago and is one race closer to repeating that feat. Biermann won the 400 for the second straight year and did it with one of the fastest times in state history. She ran 54.46 to set a 3A meet record and move to No. 5 on the state’s all-time list. Runner-up Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle finished in 55.50, which ranks No. 13 all-time, while Emma Bock of Solon was third in 57.09. All three are headed to Division I track programs in college – Biermann to Iowa, Erzen to Arkansas and Bock to Texas Tech. Earlier in the day, Biermann ran the fastest times in the preliminaries in the 100 and 200. She’ll try to repeat those titles on Saturday.

More Than Just A Hoopster

Bishop Garrigan junior Audi Crooks is more than just a basketball player. Much more. Crooks, who led her team to the Class 1A basketball championship in March, set the first record of this year’s meet, throwing 45-1 to win the state title for the second straight year. She topped the previous record of 42-1 ¼ on all six of her throws. That throw ties her for 24thon the state’s all=time list.

Freshman Distance Whiz

After winning the Class 1A championship at the cross country meet last fall, freshman Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland now has a state title in track. Steines took the lead in the first lap, slipped briefly into second coming out of the final turn, then won a sprint to the finish to win the 3000 in 10:21.01. Hudson’s Allison Grady, seventh in Class 2A last year, took second in 10:21.91 and state meet newcomer Maddy Childs of Grandview Christian finished third in 10:22.82. It’s the second title for a Calamus-Wheatland runner in the event, following Michelle Lahann’s championship in 1998.

Addison Adds A Title

West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp added the Class 4A championship in the 3000 to the cross country title she won last fall. Dorenkamp, runner-up at the Drake Relays last month, pulled away early and won easily in 9:55.89, the fastest time in 4A this season. Des Moines Roosevelt’s Abbi Hahn was second in 10:05.21 and Valley’s Kamryn Ensley took third in 10:06.60. Dorenkamp is the first Valley champion in the event since Hall of Famer Christa Holms won the last of her three consecutive titles in 1989.

Pekin Picks Up A Title

Pekin achieved a first for its program – a state championship in the 4×800 relay. Senior Sarah Eubanks held off South Winneshiek’s Eryn Sabelka in the final 100 meters to give the Panthers the victory in 9:55.02, with South Winn finishing in 9:55.93. Sabelka closed in 2:21.65 but had too much ground to make up against Eubanks, who ran her leg in 2:22.77 to give her school its fourth relay championship.

Hempstead Hustles To Title

First a Drake Relays title, now a state championship – Dubuque Hempstead certainly knows how to run the 4×800 relay. The Mustangs got an excellent 2:17.54 carry from sophomore Keelee Leitzen on the third leg and anchor Brooke O’Brien took them home to finish in 9:21.09. Ames got second (9:29.10) behind a 2:19.67 anchor from freshman Marley Turk, but Leitzen – the state cross country champion two years ago – gave O’Brien too much of a lead to be overtaken. It’s Hempstead’s first state title in the 4×800 and the first in any relay since the Mustangs won the shuttle hurdle in 2004.

Freshman Achieves A First For Nashua-Plainfield

Nashua-Plainfield now has state track championship, thanks to freshman Kadence Huck. Huck won the Class 1A 400 in 57.35, giving her school its first state title in any track event. Before the consolidation, Plainfield won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1962 and 1967. Mount Ayr’s Adalyn Reynolds, who finished third last year, moved to second, running 58.28.

Gabby Gallops Along

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Gabby Cortez continued her mastery in the 400. Cortez added the Class 4A state championship to the Drake Relays title she won last month, beating a good field to win in 55.27, which puts her at No. 9 on the state’s all-time list. She’s the first runner from Prairie to win the event. Defending champion Claire Farrell of Norwalk was second in 56.06.