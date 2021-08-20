MLB confirms Cubs, Reds will play Field of Dreams game in 2022

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will face off in the next Field of Dreams game in 2022, Major League Baseball officially announced on Friday.

The Cubs and Reds will play a regular season MLB game on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

The game will air again on FOX.

The debut Field of Dreams game last week was an overwhelming success. The game attracted more than 5.9 million viewers, making it MLB’s most-watched regular-season game in 16 years.

The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees, 9-8, on Tim Anderson’s dramatic walk-off home run.