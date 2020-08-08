Missouri Valley Football Conference Postpones Season to Spring

James Madison wide receiver Brandon Polk (3) drops a pass as he is tackled by Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams (9) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the NCAA college Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Friday it will postpone its fall season to spring 2021.

UNI and the rest of the Missouri Valley football teams will play an eight-game schedule in the spring. The league expects the season to culminate with the FCS Playoffs.

The Missouri Valley gave its members the option to still play non-conference games scheduled in the fall. However, UNI will not play any non-conference games this fall after the Big Ten decided to only play conference games and the Big Sky pushed fall sports to the spring.

The schedule and timeline of the spring season have not been determined.