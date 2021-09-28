Missouri Valley Conference adds Belmont University to its roster

The Drake Bulldogs and University of Northern Iowa Panthers are welcoming a new addition to the Missouri Valley Conference, one that will provide a nice road trip for fans.

Belmont University announced Tuesday it will join the conference. The university’s campus is two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The move comes after multiple other schools left the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Bruins will begin competition in the MVC in the fall of 2022. This gives the Valley an odd number of teams, at 11. There’s no word yet on who the Valley might be eyeing to become the 12th team.