Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara will transfer to Iowa. McNamara led Michigan to the College Football Playoff last year, but backed up J.J. McCarthy most of this season. McNamara will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.



McNamara’s 2021 season: 64% completions, 2,576 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a passer rating of 141.9. Big get for Iowa.



Iowa’s offense has struggled for years but really bogged down the past two seasons, finishing 130 out of 131 FBS teams. Spencer Petras has been the primary starter, and back-up Alex Padilla entered the transfer portal Tuesday. Petras has the extra COVID year of eligibility, but hasn’t announced if he intends to return.

FILE – Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara rolls out during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Sophomore receiver Keagan Johnson entered the transfer portal Thursday, but it will be interesting to see if McNamara’s transfer slows down Hawkeye departures.



