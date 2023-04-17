WEST DES MOINES – The Des Moines Menace are one of the best amateur programs in the country, always a contender in the USL.

Midfielder/defender Lance Rozeboom has been around the game of soccer a long time. Rozeboom is the veteran on the Menace, 33 years old. He grew up in Cedar Rapids and went on to play collegiate soccer at New Mexico.

Rozeboom would return in the summers while in college and play with the Menace but after graduating, he traveled the country playing for different clubs. 10 years later his path has brought him back to Des Moines to raise a family and continue playing for his home state team .

John Sears has the story.