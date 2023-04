West Des Moines – The Des Moines Menace are in the 2nd round of the US Open Cup and will host Chattanooga FC on Wed at 7pm at Valley Stadium. FC is a professional team, as the Open Cup pits a bracket style tournament of amateur teams and pro teams.

The Menace have finished 1st in the regular season the last 4 years, and won the USL national title 2 years ago.