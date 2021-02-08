Matt Campbell Agrees to Contract Extension at Iowa State Through 2028

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension through 2028 after leading the Cyclones to the most successful season in program history.

The contract extension adds three years to Campbell’s old deal and now runs through Dec. 31, 2028. The terms of Campbell’s new contract will be announced at a later date, the Iowa State Athletics Department said.

“I am extremely thankful to our President, Dr. [Wendy] Wintersteen and our Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard, for supporting our staff and program,” Campbell said in a statement. “The University has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I’m thrilled to continue to move this program forward.”

Iowa State won its first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl this past season with a 34-17 win against Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. The Cyclones won a school-record eight games (8-1) in the Big 12 Conference and finished first in the conference regular season standings. The Cyclones finished the season 9-3 overall and ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll.

Campbell has won Big 12 Coach of the Year three times at Iowa State, including this past season.

The Iowa State Athletics Department also announced it will provide Campbell with $3 million for staff salary enhancements over the next three years.

Iowa State plans to open its $90 million Sports Performance Center in a few weeks. The building will house the Cyclones football team and support services for the program.

“Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes Coach Campbell so successful.”