MARSHALLTOWN – Bobcat Senior Deonte Dean is trying to run himself in to the record books at Marshalltown. Dean currently has the fastest time in the state in the 200 meter dash, and ranks 2nd in the 100. It’s been a long time since a Bobcat has won a sprint title at state track.

As John Sears shows us, Deonte is more than just a track star, and battled adversity his entire life.