Luka Garza’s Father Reflects on His Son’s Historic Career at Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t the end the Iowa Hawkeyes hoped for this season. Oregon eliminated Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday. It was also the last game as a Hawkeye for Luka Garza, Iowa’s all-time leading scorer. He was visibly emotional when he left the court and embraced his teammates one final time.

Luka’s father, Frank Garza, offered an important perspective in an interview with WHO 13’s Keith Murphy as he reflected on his son’s storied career at Iowa. Watch their full conversation above.