Luka Garza Wins Wooden Award, Becomes Consensus National Player of the Year

Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza was selected to The Associated Press All-America first team, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza is the winner of the John R. Wooden Player of the Year Award, becoming the first Hawkeye to win the prestigious award.

Garza swept all the major postseason awards to become the consensus national player of the year for 2021.

“Winning the Wooden Award means so much to myself and my family,” Garza said. “John Wooden was someone my grandfather was friends with, and someone who I was taught a lot about growing up. I studied the Pyramid and many of his books to try and become the teammate and player that could win a championship.”

Garza led the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes to 22 wins this season. The Washington, D.C., native led the nation in total points (747), player efficiency rating (35.84), 30-point games (8), field goals made (281), and 20-point games (22). He ranked second nationally in points per game (24.1).

“I can’t thank Coach McCaffery and his staff enough for their role in helping me develop on and off the floor,” Garza said. “I have had amazing teammates along the way, and I would not be here without them. I want to thank my family for their undying support of me throughout my career. Lastly, thank you to the University of Iowa for changing my life. I am so proud to bring this award to the University of Iowa for the first time.”