Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp finish Summer League strong; get contracts

The 2021 Summer League came to an end for a couple of Hawkeyes on Monday. Luka Garza and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 79-78; while Joe Wieskamp and the San Antonio Spurs fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-91.

It was the third straight win for the Pistons, which happened to coincide with a third straight good game from Garza. This time, the second-round pick finished with a game-high in points with 21 and rebounds with 15. He also shot the ball well, hitting eight of his 16 shots, including two threes.

Luka Garza did his thing in Summer League 💪

After a slow start in the first two games, he broke out over his final three. During that span, he had three straight double-doubles and averaged 17 points per game and 13.7 rebounds per game. The Pistons finished Summer League 3-2.

Though the Spurs lost their final game, Joe Wieskamp had one of his strongest performances of the summer. He had team-highs 12 points, seven rebounds and 50 percent shooting.

Joe with a solid performance to end the Vegas trip 🤟



tied for team-high 12 PTS | 50% FG | 7 REB

He finished his time in Las Vegas averaging 10.4 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game. Though he was never able to totally find the shooting stroke he’s known for, as he shot just 44 percent from the field over five games.

The Spurs finished Summer League 1-4.

Both players were rewarded with contracts. Monday it was reported Garza and Wieskamp will sign two-way deals with their respective teams. That guarantees them a spot with the franchise’s G-League affiliate, with the opportunity to spend no more than 45 days with the NBA team.