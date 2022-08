URBANDALE – The first annual Luka Garza Academy skills camp was a huge success. Close to 400 kids made their way to Handle University on Friday for three separate sessions of camp.

Luka, along with father Frank, the McCaffery brothers Connor and Patrick, Austin Ash, Sam Elgin and more worked with kids all day.

The Garza’s are blown away by all the support and can’t wait to do it again next year.