URBANDALE – The Luka Garza Academy is back for its 2nd season at Handle University in Urbandale. The former Hawkeye great, along with his father Frank and former teammates Austin Ash and Michael Baer, held the annual skills camp on Friday.

Hundreds of campers with a chance to learn from one of Iowa’s all-time great players.

Luka just finished his 2nd season in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Saturday the 17th will be the Father/Son Garza camp, while Sunday will be a Fathers Day breakfast for anyone interested in attending at Hy-Vee.