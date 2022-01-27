WAUKEE — Sticks Red 2028 is one of Iowa’s most dominant baseball teams. Recently, they proved again how good they really are, with an invitation to the Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament, one of the most prestigious youth baseball tournaments in the country.

The Sticks 12U team will play the week of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in July.

The team is currently fundraising for the trip to New York. You can sponsor the team with a monetary donation. You can find that information here:

On Saturday, January 29th the team is hosting a comedy night fundraiser with local comedian Willie Farrell at Forte in downtown Des Moines. Tickets are $25 each and all proceeds benefit the team.

More information on the team can be found here.

The tournament runs from July 21-28 in Cooperstown, N.Y.